1 poster
Madame DuBarry
Madame DuBarry
Madame DuBarry
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Biography
Drama
Romantic
Synopsis
The story of Madame du Barry, the mistress of Louis XV of France, and her loves in the time of the French revolution.
Expand
Country
Germany
Runtime
1 hour 53 minutes
Production year
1919
Online premiere
14 August 2010
World premiere
18 September 1919
Release date
31 October 2024
Czechia
18 September 1919
Germany
12 December 1920
USA
Production
Projektions-AG Union (PAGU)
Also known as
Madame DuBarry, Passion, Kungens Mätress, La Du Barry, Madame du Barry, Madame Dubarry - Kuninkaan jalkavaimo, Мадам ДюБари, Мадам ДюБарри, パッション
Director
Ernst Lubitsch
Cast
Pola Negri
Emil Jannings
Harry Liedtke
Eduard von Winterstein
Reinhold Schünzel
Cast and Crew
Film rating
6.6
Rate
10
votes
6.7
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
