Poster of Madame DuBarry
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Madame DuBarry

Madame DuBarry

Madame DuBarry 18+
Synopsis

The story of Madame du Barry, the mistress of Louis XV of France, and her loves in the time of the French revolution.
Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 53 minutes
Production year 1919
Online premiere 14 August 2010
World premiere 18 September 1919
Release date
31 October 2024 Czechia
18 September 1919 Germany
12 December 1920 USA
Production Projektions-AG Union (PAGU)
Also known as
Madame DuBarry, Passion, Kungens Mätress, La Du Barry, Madame du Barry, Madame Dubarry - Kuninkaan jalkavaimo, Мадам ДюБари, Мадам ДюБарри, パッション
Director
Ernst Lubitsch
Cast
Pola Negri
Emil Jannings
Harry Liedtke
Eduard von Winterstein
Reinhold Schünzel
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
