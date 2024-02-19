Menu
Poster of Through Rocks and Clouds
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Through Rocks and Clouds

Through Rocks and Clouds

Raíz 18+
Synopsis

Feliciano, an 8-year-old alpaca herder, feels euphoric: Peru has a chance to qualify for the World Cup. Meanwhile the pressure of a mining company puts Feliciano’s village at risk and threatens his world and his dreams.
Country Chile / Peru
Runtime 1 hour 23 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 19 February 2024
Release date
4 July 2024 Uruguay
Production Doc Society, Desfase Films, Luna Roja Relatos Audiovisuales
Also known as
Raíz, Durch Felsen und Wolken, Poprzez skały i chmury, Taşlara ve Bulutlara Dair, Through Rocks and Clouds, Ανάμεσα στους βράχους και στα σύννεφα, Корен
Director
Franco García Becerra
Cast
Nely Huayta Cutipa
Rubén Huillca
Alberth Merma
José Merma
Albert Merza
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
