Feliciano, an 8-year-old alpaca herder, feels euphoric: Peru has a chance to qualify for the World Cup. Meanwhile the pressure of a mining company puts Feliciano’s village at risk and threatens his world and his dreams.
CountryChile / Peru
Runtime1 hour 23 minutes
Production year2024
World premiere19 February 2024
Release date
4 July 2024
Uruguay
ProductionDoc Society, Desfase Films, Luna Roja Relatos Audiovisuales
Also known as
Raíz, Durch Felsen und Wolken, Poprzez skały i chmury, Taşlara ve Bulutlara Dair, Through Rocks and Clouds, Ανάμεσα στους βράχους και στα σύννεφα, Корен