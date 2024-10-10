Menu
Kinoafisha Films Planet 7693

Planet 7693

Planeta 7693 18+
Synopsis

Luka lives with his quite harmonious and pleasant family in a very interesting neighborhood in the suburbs. During a turbulent period, big misunderstandings and conflicts start to emerge within the family. Left alone, Luka immerses himself in fiction, trying to find a solution for all the problems. He meets a girl in an abandoned factory complex where he often spends his time practicing his “superpowers” and she begins to help Luka develop a plan to fix the now-endangered family relationships.
Country North Macedonia / Montenegro / Serbia
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 10 October 2024
Release date
10 October 2024 Montenegro o.A.
17 October 2024 Serbia o.A.
Budget €350,000
Production Giggling Goat Production, Cinne Rent, Skopje Film Studio
Also known as
Planeta 7693, Planet 7693
Director
Gojko Berkuljan
Cast
Ilija Pejakovic
Andrija Kuzmanovic
Kristina Stevovic
Hana Ivanisevic
Mara Rakcevic
8.1
7.4 IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas
