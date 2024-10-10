Luka lives with his quite harmonious and pleasant family in a very interesting neighborhood in the suburbs. During a turbulent period, big misunderstandings and conflicts start to emerge within the family. Left alone, Luka immerses himself in fiction, trying to find a solution for all the problems. He meets a girl in an abandoned factory complex where he often spends his time practicing his “superpowers” and she begins to help Luka develop a plan to fix the now-endangered family relationships.
CountryNorth Macedonia / Montenegro / Serbia
Runtime1 hour 50 minutes
Production year2024
World premiere10 October 2024
10 October 2024
Montenegro
17 October 2024
Serbia
Budget€350,000
ProductionGiggling Goat Production, Cinne Rent, Skopje Film Studio