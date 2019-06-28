Menu
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
Ardaas Karaan
Ardaas Karaan
Ardaas Karaan
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Drama
Synopsis
During times of conflict, three elderly men try to instill values in their families.
Expand
Country
Canada / India
Runtime
2 hours 20 minutes
Production year
2019
World premiere
28 June 2019
Release date
19 July 2019
Australia
PG
19 July 2019
Great Britain
12A
19 July 2019
India
U
Worldwide Gross
$752,481
Production
Humble Motion Pictures
Also known as
Ardaas Karaan, Ardaas 2
Director
Gippy Grewal
Cast
Gippy Grewal
Gurpreet Ghuggi
Japji Khaira
Yograj Singh
Meher Vij
Cast and Crew
Film rating
7.3
Rate
10
votes
7.3
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
