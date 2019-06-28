Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Ardaas Karaan
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Ardaas Karaan

Ardaas Karaan

Ardaas Karaan 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

During times of conflict, three elderly men try to instill values in their families.
Country Canada / India
Runtime 2 hours 20 minutes
Production year 2019
World premiere 28 June 2019
Release date
19 July 2019 Australia PG
19 July 2019 Great Britain 12A
19 July 2019 India U
Worldwide Gross $752,481
Production Humble Motion Pictures
Also known as
Ardaas Karaan, Ardaas 2
Director
Gippy Grewal
Cast
Gippy Grewal
Gurpreet Ghuggi
Japji Khaira
Yograj Singh
Meher Vij
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Killer Whale
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more