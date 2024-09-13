Film Reviews
The sequel follows the aftermath of the first film, where the lead characters, delivery boys Babu (Sri Simha Koduri) and Yesu (Satya), transition into special agents under the guidance of a character named Rohini. However, circumstances force them into a life of crime, leading to a series of comedic and thrilling events.
|13 September 2024
|Great Britain
|15
|13 September 2024
|India
|13 September 2024
|UAE
|TBC
The film serves as a sequel to Mathu Vadalara (2019).