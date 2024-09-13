Menu
Synopsis

The sequel follows the aftermath of the first film, where the lead characters, delivery boys Babu (Sri Simha Koduri) and Yesu (Satya), transition into special agents under the guidance of a character named Rohini. However, circumstances force them into a life of crime, leading to a series of comedic and thrilling events.

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 10 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 11 October 2024
World premiere 13 September 2024
Release date
13 September 2024 Great Britain 15
13 September 2024 India
13 September 2024 UAE TBC
Worldwide Gross $77,192
Production Clap Entertainment, Mythri Movie Makers
Also known as
Mathu Vadalara 2
Director
Ritesh Rana
Cast
Sunil
Vennela Kishore
Faria Abdullah
Satya
Sri Simha Koduri
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.9
Rate 15 votes
7 IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
