Poster of A Boat in the Garden
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films A Boat in the Garden

A Boat in the Garden

Slocum et moi 18+
Synopsis

I can tell you about my father's voyage on his boat, because I was with him all the time. It was a rather strange voyage, with no ocean or sea crossing, not even a lock to pass through... The boat stayed at home and so did my father. But that does not mean there was no adventure...
Country France / Luxembourg
Runtime 1 hour 15 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 22 May 2024
Release date
29 January 2025 France
13 February 2025 Italy
24 October 2024 Montenegro o.A.
21 August 2025 Netherlands 12
13 October 2024 Serbia o.A.
Worldwide Gross $83,389
Production JPL Films, Mélusine Productions, Luxembourg Film Fund
Also known as
Slocum et moi, A Boat in the Garden, Łódź w ogrodzie, Slocum and I, Um barco no jardim, Un barco en el jardín, Un vaixell al jardí, Una barca in giardino, 花園裡的浪花號
Director
Jean-François Laguionie
Cast and Crew

Cartoon rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
