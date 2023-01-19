Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Stills
Posters
Trailers
Filming locations
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
The Mob
The Mob
The Mob (Long hu zhi ba)
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Action
Synopsis
Zhou Fang, the young master of Tongming Hall on the Shanghai Bund, fights Longde from Chamber of Commerce to avenge the murder of his father.
Expand
The Mob
trailer
trailer
Country
China
Runtime
1 hour 42 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
19 January 2023
World premiere
19 January 2023
Also known as
The Mob (Long hu zhi ba)
Film rating
5.4
Rate
10
votes
6
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers
All trailers
The Mob
Trailer
0
0
Все трейлеры
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree