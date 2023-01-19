Menu
The Mob

The Mob (Long hu zhi ba) 18+
Synopsis

Zhou Fang, the young master of Tongming Hall on the Shanghai Bund, fights Longde from Chamber of Commerce to avenge the murder of his father.
Country China
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 19 January 2023
World premiere 19 January 2023
The Mob (Long hu zhi ba)

Film rating

5.4
Rate 10 votes
6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
