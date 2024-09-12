Menu
Poster of The Reverse of the Medal
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films The Reverse of the Medal

The Reverse of the Medal

Обратная сторона медали 18+
Synopsis

"The Reverse of the Medal" is a sports drama about the life and incredible sports career of world champion, two-time European champion weightlifter Nazik Avdalyan. After receiving a serious injury as a result of a car accident, Nazik was out of the big sport for 7 years, then returned and, despite the disbelief and inhuman pains of those around him, became a two-time European champion, proving that if there is a will, an indomitable spirit, nothing is impossible.

Country Armenia
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 12 September 2024
Release date
12 September 2024 Armenia
Director
Anna Maksim
Cast
Artashes Aleksanyan
Artashes Aleksanyan
Sos Janibekyan
Anna Maksim
Mkrtich Arzumanyan
Khoren Levonyan
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Rate 2 votes
