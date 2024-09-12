Film Reviews
"The Reverse of the Medal" is a sports drama about the life and incredible sports career of world champion, two-time European champion weightlifter Nazik Avdalyan. After receiving a serious injury as a result of a car accident, Nazik was out of the big sport for 7 years, then returned and, despite the disbelief and inhuman pains of those around him, became a two-time European champion, proving that if there is a will, an indomitable spirit, nothing is impossible.
|12 September 2024
|Armenia