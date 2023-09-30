Five years after Soleils noirs, Julien Elie returns with a rigorously researched work, asserting itself as a genuine cinematic piece. This time, he turns the spotlight on the regime of terror and violence forged by transnational companies, in collaboration with the Mexican government and organized crime allowing them to appropriate land and exploit resources. With respect and careful attention to detail, the film uncovers the courage and dignity of resistance to this new kind of colonialism that is both destructive and murderous in nature and reigns with utter impunity. The camera hones in on the faces of those who have dared to speak out, and on their daily lives, which have been turned upside down. It magnifies a land of great beauty and richness marked by physical and psychological scars.
CountryCanada
Runtime1 hour 49 minutes
Production year2023
World premiere30 September 2023
ProductionMetafilms
Also known as
La garde blanche, The White Guard, La guardia blanca