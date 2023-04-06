Sam is a gifted young dancer whose world spirals after an unexpected, life-changing event. Sam walks away from dancing and ballet, but the art form is in her blood, and she can’t resist the temptation to return. Life eventually leads Sam back to her old dance school – but not as a dancer. An old rival, a long-time crush, and her former dance teacher guide Sam back to what she loves most, but ultimately, it’s her own emotions and fears that she must confront to reignite her deep passion for dance.