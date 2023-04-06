Menu
Poster of The Red Shoes: Next Step
5.4 IMDb Rating: 5.5
The Red Shoes: Next Step

The Red Shoes: Next Step

The Red Shoes: Next Step 18+
Synopsis

Sam is a gifted young dancer whose world spirals after an unexpected, life-changing event. ​Sam walks away from dancing and ballet, ​but the art form is in her blood, and she can’t resist the temptation to return. ​Life eventually leads Sam back to her old dance school – but not as a dancer. An​ old rival, a long-time crush, and her former dance teacher guide Sam back to​ what she loves most, but ultimately, it’s her own emotions and fears that she must confront to reignite her deep passion for dance.
Country Australia
Runtime 1 hour 51 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 2 June 2023
World premiere 6 April 2023
Release date
2 February 2026 Russia Cinemaus Studio
6 April 2023 Australia PG
21 July 2023 Great Britain 12A
24 November 2023 Taiwan
10 May 2024 Turkey
Worldwide Gross $95,955
Production One Tree Productions, Uncharted Studios
Also known as
The Red Shoes: Next Step, Ballerine, Kırmızı Pabuçlar, RED SHOES/レッド・シューズ, The Next Step - Lebe Deinen Traum, Красные башмачки. Новая глава, 夢想紅舞鞋
Director
Jesse Ahern
Joanne Samuel
Joanne Samuel
Cast
Juliet Doherty
Lauren Esposito
Joel Burke
Carolyn Bock
5.4
10 votes
5.5 IMDb
