Kelly's Way - Diary of a Champion

Kelly's Way - Diary of a Champion

Kelly - Someone Else's Dream 18+
Synopsis

Kelly Sildaru, the freestyle prodigy, tells the story of her decade of suffering in order to recover and give a voice to those who are still victimized.
Country France / Estonia
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 3 May 2024
Release date
25 October 2024 Estonia
Production Orée Films, PVS Company
Also known as
Kelly - Someone Else's Dream, Kelly - kellegi teise unistus, Kelly: kellegi teise unistus, Kelly. Kellegi teise unistus, Kelly's Way - Diary of a Champion
Director
Leana Jalukse
Helen Lohmus
6.6
6.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  2511
