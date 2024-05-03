Menu
6.6
IMDb Rating: 6.4
In overall ranking
2511
Kelly's Way - Diary of a Champion
Kelly's Way - Diary of a Champion
Kelly - Someone Else's Dream
18+
Documentary
Synopsis
Kelly Sildaru, the freestyle prodigy, tells the story of her decade of suffering in order to recover and give a voice to those who are still victimized.
Country
France / Estonia
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
3 May 2024
Release date
25 October 2024
Estonia
Production
Orée Films, PVS Company
Also known as
Kelly - Someone Else's Dream, Kelly - kellegi teise unistus, Kelly: kellegi teise unistus, Kelly. Kellegi teise unistus, Kelly's Way - Diary of a Champion
Director
Leana Jalukse
Helen Lohmus
Film rating
6.6
25
votes
6.4
IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking
2511
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
