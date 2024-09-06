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Poster of Heir
Heir - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Heir

Heir

, 2024
Heir
Russia / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Heir
Heir - Trailer
Heir  Trailer

Cast

Vladimir Antonik
Vladimir Antonik
Father
Slava Shum
Vyacheslav Sergeevich
Andrei Pustovalov
Director of the shipyard
Dmitry Bobrov
Mit'ka
Director Nikita Tuzov
Composer Daniil Bystrov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Production year 2024
Budget 2,000,000 RUR
Also known as
Heir

Film rating

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Film Trailers

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Heir - Trailer
Heir Trailer
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