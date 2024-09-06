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Heir
Heir
, 2024
Heir
Russia / Drama / 18+
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Heir
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Cast
Vladimir Antonik
Father
Slava Shum
Vyacheslav Sergeevich
Andrei Pustovalov
Director of the shipyard
Dmitry Bobrov
Mit'ka
Director
Nikita Tuzov
Composer
Daniil Bystrov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Production year
2024
Budget
2,000,000 RUR
Also known as
Heir
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