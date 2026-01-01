Menu
Kinoafisha Films Blood on Snow

Blood on Snow

Blood on Snow 18+
Synopsis

Hoffman’s trusted hitman, Olav, is a cold, efficient killer, perfect for the job. But beneath his ruthless exterior lies an unexpected intelligence and an unwavering moral code shaped by a complicated childhood… When Hoffman orders his own wife to be murdered, Olav’s principles clash with his loyalties. Instead of pulling the trigger, he hatches a scheme that makes him Hoffman’s next target, and with nowhere safe to turn, Olav forms an uneasy alliance that places him at the heart of Oslo’s deadly gang war. Once a violent enforcer, Olav’s choice makes him an unlikely hero in a world where no good deed goes unpunished.
Country USA
Production Hardy, Son & Baker, Redpoint Productions, Department M
Also known as
Blood on Snow, Sangue na Neve
Director
Cary Joji Fukunaga
Cary Joji Fukunaga
Cast
Tom Hardy
Tom Hardy
Aaron Taylor-Johnson
Aaron Taylor-Johnson
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
