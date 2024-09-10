Menu
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
18+
Drama
Detective
Western
Synopsis
A string of solitary figures grope their way through the sun-drenched wilderness. Misguided by hopes and driven by shadows, they silently fall into a creeping dependency. Some of these spectral characters coexist in a "nowadays" w...
Country
Bulgaria
Runtime
1 hour 1 minute
Production year
2023
Online premiere
10 September 2024
World premiere
10 September 2024
Worldwide Gross
$2,636
Production
CinEye Pictures, Concept Studio, Mono Collective
Also known as
Director
Andrey Getov
Cast
Anna Bankina
Stoyan Dimitrov
Simona Filipova
Tatul Gavrilov
Radoslav Gulev
Film rating
8.8
10
8.6
IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
