Poster of Bo Nan Za
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Bo Nan Za

Bo Nan Za

Bo Nan Za 18+
Synopsis

A string of solitary figures grope their way through the sun-drenched wilderness. Misguided by hopes and driven by shadows, they silently fall into a creeping dependency. Some of these spectral characters coexist in a "nowadays" w...
Country Bulgaria
Runtime 1 hour 1 minute
Production year 2023
Online premiere 10 September 2024
World premiere 10 September 2024
Worldwide Gross $2,636
Production CinEye Pictures, Concept Studio, Mono Collective
Also known as
Bo Nan Za
Director
Andrey Getov
Cast
Anna Bankina
Stoyan Dimitrov
Simona Filipova
Tatul Gavrilov
Radoslav Gulev
Cast and Crew

Film rating

8.8
Rate 10 votes
8.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Stills
