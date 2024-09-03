5.6Black Outside
Black Outside, 2024
USA / Documentary / 18+
Synopsis
Gary and Mary, hikers, embark on the 2,600-mile Pacific Crest Trail. As a Black man, Gary confronts societal perceptions about Black people in nature while bonding with fellow hikers and navigating the wilderness challenges.
Film details
Country USA
Production year 2024
Online premiere 3 September 2024
World premiere 3 September 2024
Budget $200,000
Production Riverside Entertainment
Also known as
Black Outside
Updated 29 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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