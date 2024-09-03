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5.6
Kinoafisha Films Black Outside
5.6

Black Outside

, 2024
Black Outside
USA / Documentary / 18+
5.6

Synopsis

Gary and Mary, hikers, embark on the 2,600-mile Pacific Crest Trail. As a Black man, Gary confronts societal perceptions about Black people in nature while bonding with fellow hikers and navigating the wilderness challenges.
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production year 2024
Online premiere 3 September 2024
World premiere 3 September 2024
Budget $200,000
Production Riverside Entertainment
Also known as
Black Outside

Film rating

5.6
Rate 13 votes
5.3 IMDb
Updated 29 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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