Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Tickets
Poster of Alice in Wonderland
Poster of Alice in Wonderland
Poster of Alice in Wonderland
Рейтинги
few votes
Rate
3 posters
Tickets from 250 ₽
Going 44
Not going 21
Kinoafisha Films Alice in Wonderland

Alice in Wonderland

Alisa v Strane Chudes
Tickets from 250 ₽
Going 44
Not going 21

Synopsis

15-year-old schoolgirl Alisa finds herself in Wonderland, where the sun is always at its zenith and there is no time. Among the inhabitants, she recognizes her relatives, acquaintances and friends - but none of them recognize Alisa - she is a stranger to them - antipodes, the inhabitants of Wonderland call themselves antipodes. In order to return home, Alisa will have to overcome many obstacles and oddities: visit the top of the mountains, find herself in the desert, swim across the sea of her own tears, get lost in a magical forest, and, finally, grow up. After all, only having grown up, she will be able to save Wonderland from a real catastrophe.

Alice in Wonderland - trailer
Alice in Wonderland  trailer
Country Russia
Production year 2025
World premiere 23 October 2025
Release date
23 October 2025 Russia Централ Партнершип
Production KION Film, MTS Media, Mediaslovo
Also known as
Alisa v Strane Chudes, Alice Imedemaal, Alice in Wonderland, Алиса в Стране Чудес
Director
Yuriy Hmelnitskiy
Cast
Anna Peresild
Anna Peresild
Milos Bikovic
Milos Bikovic
Paulina Andreyeva
Paulina Andreyeva
Irina Gorbacheva
Irina Gorbacheva
Sergey Burunov
Sergey Burunov
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Rate 1 vote
Write review
How to book tickets How to book tickets with a bank card How to get to the cinema with an electronic ticket What to do if... Got any questions left?
The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
Showtimes Showtimes and Tickets
Formula Kino TsDM
18:25 from 770 ₽
Formula Kino na Kutuzovskom
18:10 from 720 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
Film Reviews
Марк Легенда Пельменей 21 August 2025, 23:16
Я не верю то что кому то реально нравится как наш кинематограф довольно херово переделывает сказки
Вася Пупкин 5 May 2025, 14:31
Все высказался эксперт🤣🤣
Reviews Write review
Film Trailers All trailers
Alice in Wonderland - trailer
Alice in Wonderland Trailer
Alice in Wonderland - teaser-trailer
Alice in Wonderland Teaser-trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills

«Alice in Wonderland» now playing

Thu 23 Fri 24 Sat 25 Sun 26 Mon 27 Tue 28 Wed 29
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Alice in Wonderland? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₽
Started 20:50 from 400 ₽
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₽
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₽
Formula Kino TsDM
Kuznetskiy Most
2D
18:25 from 770 ₽
Formula Kino na Kutuzovskom g. Moskva, Kutuzovskiy prosp., 57
2D
18:10 from 720 ₽
Formula Kino na Polezhaevskoy
Polezhaevskaya
2D
18:00 from 700 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Here
Here
2024, USA, Drama
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more