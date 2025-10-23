15-year-old schoolgirl Alisa finds herself in Wonderland, where the sun is always at its zenith and there is no time. Among the inhabitants, she recognizes her relatives, acquaintances and friends - but none of them recognize Alisa - she is a stranger to them - antipodes, the inhabitants of Wonderland call themselves antipodes. In order to return home, Alisa will have to overcome many obstacles and oddities: visit the top of the mountains, find herself in the desert, swim across the sea of her own tears, get lost in a magical forest, and, finally, grow up. After all, only having grown up, she will be able to save Wonderland from a real catastrophe.