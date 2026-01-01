Menu
Poster of Mama Turns 100
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Mama Turns 100

Mama Turns 100

Mamá cumple 100 años 18+
Synopsis

Ana and her husband Antonio arrive in the manor in the countryside of Spain where she worked as a nanny many years ago, for the centennial birthday of the matriarch.
Country France / Spain
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 1979
World premiere 17 September 1979
Release date
7 November 1979 France
3 June 1982 Hungary 16
17 September 1979 Spain
Production Elías Querejeta Producciones Cinematográficas, Les Films Molière, Pierson Productions
Also known as
Mamá cumple 100 años, A mama százéves, I mama egine 100 hronon, Mamà compie 100 anni, Mamá cumple cien años, Mama ma sto lat, Mama Turns 100, Mama viert haar 100 jaar, Mama wird 100 Jahre alt, Mama wordt 100, Mamãe Faz 100 Anos, Mamãe Faz Cem Anos, Maman a cent ans, Mamma compie cent'anni, Mummo täyttää sata vuotta, Мама навърши 100 години, Маме исполняется 100 лет, ママは百歳
Director
Carlos Saura
Carlos Saura
Cast
Geraldine Chaplin
Geraldine Chaplin
Amparo Muñoz
Fernando Fernan Gomez
Norman Briski
Rafaela Aparicio
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
