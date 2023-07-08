This documentary takes a deep look at both the driver and the car through the rebuild of the last FW14B, which has only ever been driven by Mansell. Thirty years later we break down what made this car so special and follow the journey of Mansell’s suspenseful, heart-breaking and ultimately victorious career and his last chance to become a world champion.
CountryGreat Britain
Runtime1 hour 45 minutes
Production year2023
World premiere8 July 2023
ProductionBetaCandy, Wiser Films
Also known as
Williams & Mansell: Red 5, Williams y Mansell: Red 5, 威廉姆斯与曼塞尔：红色5号