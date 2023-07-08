Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Williams & Mansell: Red 5
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Williams & Mansell: Red 5

Williams & Mansell: Red 5

Williams & Mansell: Red 5 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

This documentary takes a deep look at both the driver and the car through the rebuild of the last FW14B, which has only ever been driven by Mansell. Thirty years later we break down what made this car so special and follow the journey of Mansell’s suspenseful, heart-breaking and ultimately victorious career and his last chance to become a world champion.
Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 8 July 2023
Production BetaCandy, Wiser Films
Also known as
Williams & Mansell: Red 5, Williams y Mansell: Red 5, 威廉姆斯与曼塞尔：红色5号
Director
James Wiseman
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.9
Rate 10 votes
7.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Zolotoy dubl
Zolotoy dubl
2026, Russia, Sport, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more