Poster of Gelya
1 poster
Going 34
Not going 16
Kinoafisha Films Gelya

Gelya

Gelya
Gelya - trailer
Gelya  trailer
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 8 August 2025
Release date
21 August 2025 Russia НМГ Кинопрокат
Worldwide Gross $277,862
Production 74 Film Studio, All Media
Also known as
Gelya, Геля
Director
Stas Ivanov
Stas Ivanov
Cast
Ilya Malakov
Ilya Malakov
Anton Vasilyev
Anton Vasilyev
Viktor Dobronravov
Viktor Dobronravov
Anton Kuznetsov
Anton Kuznetsov
Darya Melnikova
Darya Melnikova
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.3
Rate 17 votes
7.1 IMDb
Write review
Film Reviews
Weteran Mc 24 August 2025, 04:58
Посетил премьеру отечественной криминальной комедии «Геля», где одну из главных ролей сыграл Антон Васильев, он же Павел Семёнов из сериала… Read more…
Comon 28 August 2025, 18:30
Ну, такой областной явно фильм, хоть и снимался частью на Охте) Не комедия и не Бумер ни разу, пытливому зрителю совсем не за что зацепиться а фильм… Read more…
Reviews Write review
Film Trailers All trailers
Gelya - trailer
Gelya Trailer
Stills
