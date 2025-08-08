Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
1 poster
Going
34
Not going
16
Kinoafisha
Films
Gelya
Gelya
Gelya
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Comedy
Going
34
Not going
16
Gelya
trailer
trailer
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 35 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
8 August 2025
Release date
21 August 2025
Russia
НМГ Кинопрокат
Worldwide Gross
$277,862
Production
74 Film Studio, All Media
Also known as
Gelya, Геля
Director
Stas Ivanov
Cast
Ilya Malakov
Anton Vasilyev
Viktor Dobronravov
Anton Kuznetsov
Darya Melnikova
Cast and Crew
Film rating
7.3
Rate
17
votes
7.1
IMDb
Write review
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
Weteran Mc
24 August 2025, 04:58
Посетил премьеру отечественной криминальной комедии «Геля», где одну из главных ролей сыграл Антон Васильев, он же Павел Семёнов из сериала…
Read more…
Comon
28 August 2025, 18:30
Ну, такой областной явно фильм, хоть и снимался частью на Охте) Не комедия и не Бумер ни разу, пытливому зрителю совсем не за что зацепиться а фильм…
Read more…
Reviews
Write review
Film Trailers
All trailers
Gelya
Trailer
0
0
Все трейлеры
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Now Playing
New Releases
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Here
2024, USA, Drama
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree