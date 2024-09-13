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Poster of Kondal
6.0
Kinoafisha Films Kondal
6.0

Kondal

, 2024
Kondal
India / Crime, Drama, Action / 18+
Poster of Kondal
6.0

Cast

Raj B. Shetty
Usha
Antony Varghese
Shabeer Kallarakkal
Pramod Velliyanad
Jaya Kurup
Gauthami Nair
Nandu Madhav
Faizah Mariam
Diya
Sirajudheen Nazar
Dixon
Sirajudheen Nazar
Dixon
Sirajudeen Nazir
Dixon
Director Ajith Mampally
Writer Ajith Mampally, Roylin Robert, Satheesh Thonakkal
Composer Sam C.S.
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 27 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 13 October 2024
World premiere 13 September 2024
Release date
20 September 2024 Great Britain 15
13 September 2024 India
20 September 2024 Ireland
13 September 2024 UAE TBC
Worldwide Gross $17,724
Production Weekend Blockbusters
Also known as
Kondal

Film rating

6.0
Rate 13 votes
5.3 IMDb
Updated 29 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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