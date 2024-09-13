6.0Kondal
Kondal, 2024
India / Crime, Drama, Action / 18+
Cast
Raj B. Shetty
Usha
Antony Varghese
Shabeer Kallarakkal
Pramod Velliyanad
Jaya Kurup
Gauthami Nair
Nandu Madhav
Faizah Mariam
Diya
Sirajudheen Nazar
Dixon
Sirajudheen Nazar
Dixon
Sirajudeen Nazir
Dixon
Director Ajith Mampally
Writer Ajith Mampally, Roylin Robert, Satheesh Thonakkal
Composer Sam C.S.
Film details
Country India
Runtime 2 hours 27 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 13 October 2024
World premiere 13 September 2024
Release date
|20 September 2024
|Great Britain
|15
|13 September 2024
|India
|20 September 2024
|Ireland
|13 September 2024
|UAE
|TBC
Worldwide Gross $17,724
Production Weekend Blockbusters
Also known as
Kondal
Updated 29 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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