1 poster
The Buckingham Murders
18+
Crime
Drama
Thriller
Synopsis
Fresh wounds are reopened when Jasmeet Bhamra, a cop and a single mother who recently lost her child in a shooting spree, transfers to High Wycombe and is assigned a case of a missing child.
Country
India / Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 50 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
14 October 2023
Release date
13 September 2024
France
13 September 2024
Great Britain
15
13 September 2024
India
12 September 2024
UAE
TBC
Worldwide Gross
$565,433
Production
Balaji Telefilms, Cars on Film, Mahana Films
Also known as
The Buckingham Murders, Los asesinatos de Buckingham, OS ASSASSINATOS DE BUCKINGHAM, TBM (????), Бакингемские убийства, Букінгемські вбивства
Director
Hansal Mehta
Cast
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Keith Allain
Christopher Wilson
Jonathan Nyati
Joel Morris
Film rating
6.7
10
votes
5.9
IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
