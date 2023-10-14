Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Buckingham Murders
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films The Buckingham Murders

The Buckingham Murders

The Buckingham Murders 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Fresh wounds are reopened when Jasmeet Bhamra, a cop and a single mother who recently lost her child in a shooting spree, transfers to High Wycombe and is assigned a case of a missing child.
Country India / Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 14 October 2023
Release date
13 September 2024 France
13 September 2024 Great Britain 15
13 September 2024 India
12 September 2024 UAE TBC
Worldwide Gross $565,433
Production Balaji Telefilms, Cars on Film, Mahana Films
Also known as
The Buckingham Murders, Los asesinatos de Buckingham, OS ASSASSINATOS DE BUCKINGHAM, TBM (????), Бакингемские убийства, Букінгемські вбивства
Director
Hansal Mehta
Cast
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Keith Allain
Christopher Wilson
Jonathan Nyati
Joel Morris
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.7
Rate 10 votes
5.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more