1 poster
Films
In Limbo
18+
Comedy
Drama
Synopsis
It follows Charlie and Nate as they face how hard it is to let go of those they love, especially when they are taken too soon and when they come back to haunt you.
Country
Australia
Production year
2023
Production
Bunya Productions, Bunya Productions, Heiress Films
Also known as
In Limbo
Director
David Stubbs
Trent O'Donnell
Cast
Ryan Corr
Bob Morley
Emma Harvie
Russell Dykstra
Film rating
7.2
10
votes
7.2
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
