In Limbo

In Limbo

In Limbo 18+
Synopsis

It follows Charlie and Nate as they face how hard it is to let go of those they love, especially when they are taken too soon and when they come back to haunt you.
Country Australia
Production year 2023
Production Bunya Productions, Bunya Productions, Heiress Films
Also known as
In Limbo
Director
David Stubbs
Trent O'Donnell
Cast
Ryan Corr
Ryan Corr
Bob Morley
Bob Morley
Emma Harvie
Russell Dykstra
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas
