Poster of Soviet Border
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Soviet Border

Soviet Border

Na granitse 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

The Soviet Far East and Manzhou-Go are separated by a border river, on one side of which the Russian White Guards settled in a small Manchurian village, and the Vlasov family lives on the opposite bank. Wishing to destroy the Vlas...
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 1938
World premiere 2 December 1938
Release date
2 December 1938 Russia
13 December 1946 Czechoslovakia
19 February 1939 USA
Production Lenfilm Studio
Also known as
Na granitse, Foc la graniță, Mandzsu bestiák, Mantshurian rajoilla, Na granici, On the Frontier, Soviet Border, На границе
Director
Aleksandr Ivanov
Aleksandr Ivanov
Cast
Yelena Tyapkina
Zoya Fyodorova
Zoya Fyodorova
Nikolay Kryuchkov
Nikolay Kryuchkov
Stepan Krylov
Erast Garin
Erast Garin
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
6.2 IMDb
