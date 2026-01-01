Don Cossack Stepan Razin boyars vowed revenge for his friends tortured torture. As head of the rebellious peasants, he becomes the leader of the whole army. With all the Russian land flock to him humiliated and oskorblennye.Tsar Alexey concerned the growing power Ataman. Church anathematizes Stepan collected in the march on Moscow. Regular king's troops manage to stop rebel forces near the walls Simbirska.Spodvizhniki perish, and the chieftain captured. Severe torture did not break the will of Razin.
CountryUSSR
Runtime1 hour 55 minutes
Production year1939
World premiere9 February 1939
Release date
9 February 1939
Russia
ProductionMosfilm
Also known as
Stepan Razin, Stenjka Razin, Stenka Razin, Stepan Rasin, Valahol a Volga mentén, Степан Разин