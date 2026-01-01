Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Stepan Razin
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Stepan Razin

Stepan Razin

Stepan Razin 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Don Cossack Stepan Razin boyars vowed revenge for his friends tortured torture. As head of the rebellious peasants, he becomes the leader of the whole army. With all the Russian land flock to him humiliated and oskorblennye.Tsar Alexey concerned the growing power Ataman. Church anathematizes Stepan collected in the march on Moscow. Regular king's troops manage to stop rebel forces near the walls Simbirska.Spodvizhniki perish, and the chieftain captured. Severe torture did not break the will of Razin.
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 55 minutes
Production year 1939
World premiere 9 February 1939
Release date
9 February 1939 Russia
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Stepan Razin, Stenjka Razin, Stenka Razin, Stepan Rasin, Valahol a Volga mentén, Степан Разин
Director
Ivan Pravov
Olga Preobrazhenskaya
Cast
Andrei Abrikosov
Andrei Abrikosov
Vladimir Gardin
Serhiy Petrov
Mikhail Zharov
Mikhail Zharov
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more