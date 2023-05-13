Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
Lies I Told Myself
Lies I Told Myself
Lies I Told Myself
18+
Documentary
Drama
Romantic
Synopsis
While investigating the destructive relationship of his parents, Efim, the filmmaker, stumbles upon a dark secret concealed from him. This revelation rocks his world and he sets out on a cinematic journey to heal his wounded soul.
Country
Israel
Runtime
1 hour 27 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
13 May 2023
Budget
$170,000
Production
Muse Productions, Okapi Films
Also known as
Lies I Told Myself, Shkarim She'Siparti Le'Atzmi
Director
Efim Graboy
Cast
Polina Krikunova
Cast and Crew
Film rating
8.1
Rate
10
votes
8.1
IMDb
