Lies I Told Myself

Lies I Told Myself

Lies I Told Myself 18+
Synopsis

While investigating the destructive relationship of his parents, Efim, the filmmaker, stumbles upon a dark secret concealed from him. This revelation rocks his world and he sets out on a cinematic journey to heal his wounded soul.
Country Israel
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 13 May 2023
Budget $170,000
Production Muse Productions, Okapi Films
Lies I Told Myself, Shkarim She'Siparti Le'Atzmi
Efim Graboy
Polina Krikunova
8.1
Rate 10 votes
8.1 IMDb
