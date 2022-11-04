Menu
Children of Stars

Barn av stjerner 18+
Synopsis

Astrophysicist Jean Surdej brings a small group of teenage pupils on a trip to the Lofoten islands in northern Norway, for a very special class on the solar system. Using the geography of the archipelago to illustrate the distances between the planets, they journey through space by car and ferry, with the picturesque landscapes standing in for the black emptiness that surround the heavenly bodies. A masterstroke of both pedagogy and filmmaking, Children of Stars is a captivating documentary about humanity's place in the grand scheme of things.
Country Norway
Runtime 60 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 4 November 2022
Release date
23 October 2023 Norway
Production Villa Lofoten
Also known as
Barn av stjerner, Children of Stars
Director
Jørn Nyseth Ranum
Aaslaug Vaa
Cast
Johan Lian
Paula Lorentzen
Jean Surdej
Emilie Åland
0.0
Rate 0 vote
