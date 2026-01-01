Menu
Poster of How to Be Slobodan?
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films How to Be Slobodan?

How to Be Slobodan?

Kako biti Slobodan? 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Slobodan wishes to organize an exhibition to return to the "art world", but this process reveals something more about him.
Country Serbia
Runtime 1 hour 2 minutes
Production year 2024
Production Kino radionica
Also known as
Kako biti Slobodan?, How to Be Slobodan?
Director
Nikola Polic
Cast and Crew

Film rating

9.1
Rate 10 votes
8.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
