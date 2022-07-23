Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Artifice Girl
Poster of The Artifice Girl
Poster of The Artifice Girl
Poster of The Artifice Girl
Рейтинги
6.6 IMDb Rating: 6.6
Rate
4 posters
Kinoafisha Films The Artifice Girl

The Artifice Girl

The Artifice Girl 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

A team of special agents discovers a revolutionary new computer program to bait and trap online predators. After teaming up with the program's troubled developer, they soon find that the AI is rapidly advancing beyond its original purpose.
The Artifice Girl - trailer in russian
The Artifice Girl  trailer in russian
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 27 April 2023
World premiere 23 July 2022
Budget $100,000
Production Paper Street Pictures, Blood Oath, Last Resort Ideas
Also known as
The Artifice Girl, A Garota Artificial, The Artifice Girl: Sie ist nicht real, Yapay Kız, Кто она?, Штучна
Director
Franklin Ritch
Cast
Lance Henriksen
Lance Henriksen
Tatum Matthews
Sinda Nichols
David Girard
Franklin Ritch
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
Gareth Cherry? One last question. If it's not too big of an ask, did I do the right thing in the end?
Cherry [Last lines] No, Gareth, you lied. You walled yourself off from the only people who might have been willing to help you. And instead of facing your trauma, used me as therapy. And you never told me about Clearwater or Maria. You deprived me of basic human rights and gaslight me for experiencing emotions. You built the world's first artificial super intelligence that will likely mark the beginning of a new chapter in the history of planet Earth. And out of your own insecurities, you gave it a severe and potentially dangerous identity complex. But you know what the worst thing is? Your biggest mistake of all is that you asked me that now and not 50 years ago. All of that said, and this in no way exonerates you, but you also built me to save children, so I think that's a pretty encouraging sign for the future.
Film Trailers All trailers
The Artifice Girl - trailer in russian
The Artifice Girl Trailer in russian
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Zolotoy dubl
Zolotoy dubl
2026, Russia, Sport, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more