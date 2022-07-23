Gareth Cherry? One last question. If it's not too big of an ask, did I do the right thing in the end?

Cherry [Last lines] No, Gareth, you lied. You walled yourself off from the only people who might have been willing to help you. And instead of facing your trauma, used me as therapy. And you never told me about Clearwater or Maria. You deprived me of basic human rights and gaslight me for experiencing emotions. You built the world's first artificial super intelligence that will likely mark the beginning of a new chapter in the history of planet Earth. And out of your own insecurities, you gave it a severe and potentially dangerous identity complex. But you know what the worst thing is? Your biggest mistake of all is that you asked me that now and not 50 years ago. All of that said, and this in no way exonerates you, but you also built me to save children, so I think that's a pretty encouraging sign for the future.