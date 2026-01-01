Menu
Poster of Square the Circle
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Square the Circle

Square the Circle

Ympyrän neliöimisestä 18+
Synopsis

How to be a circle in a square world? In a two-dimensional space, out of time, a person seeks their belonging to the world through a journey to infinity.
Country Finland
Runtime 17 minutes
Production year 2023
Budget €20,500
Production PlayArt Productions
Also known as
Ympyrän neliöimisestä, Square the Circle, Kwadratura koła
Director
Hanna Hovitie
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
