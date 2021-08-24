Menu
Mirrors in the Dark
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Mirrors in the Dark

Mirrors in the Dark

Zrcadla ve tme 18+


Synopsis

Supposedly, all it takes is 36 questions and you’ll fall in love with anyone. Marie (Alena Doláková), a dancer who has just turned thirty, and her boyfriend František decide to check out this scientific theory for themselves. Yet can we rely on our love for other people if we don’t even know ourselves? A supremely contemporary view of 30-something individuals trying to navigate the way ahead.
Country Czechia
Runtime 1 hour 23 minutes
Production year 2021
World premiere 24 August 2021
Release date
30 September 2021 Czechia
Production sssssFilm, Silk Films, Bridge Films
Also known as
Zrcadla ve tme, Mirrors in the Dark, Zwierciadła w ciemności
Director
Simon Holy
Cast
Alena Doláková
Borek Joura
Eliska Soukupová
Václav Vasák
Markéta Tannerová
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.6
Rate 10 votes
5.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
