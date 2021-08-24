Supposedly, all it takes is 36 questions and you’ll fall in love with anyone. Marie (Alena Doláková), a dancer who has just turned thirty, and her boyfriend František decide to check out this scientific theory for themselves. Yet can we rely on our love for other people if we don’t even know ourselves? A supremely contemporary view of 30-something individuals trying to navigate the way ahead.
CountryCzechia
Runtime1 hour 23 minutes
Production year2021
World premiere24 August 2021
Release date
30 September 2021
Czechia
ProductionsssssFilm, Silk Films, Bridge Films
Also known as
Zrcadla ve tme, Mirrors in the Dark, Zwierciadła w ciemności