Poster of Joseph's Son
Joseph's Son

Synopsis

A young teen has not returned home in Manipur, an area amidst the ethnic conflicts and insurgency. His father Joseph sets out on a journey in search of his football enthusiast son. As Joseph travels, his fear grows deeper: a fear of constant uncertainty- past and present – to which a personal vacuum is added when he is asked to verify the unidentified body in the morgue by the police. It is a journey that no parent would like to take, ever.
Country India
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 13 June 2023
Production National Film Development Corporation, Oli Pictures Ltd
Also known as
Joseph's Son, 约瑟夫的儿子
Director
Haobam Paban Kumar
Cast
Rewben Mashangva
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
