A young teen has not returned home in Manipur, an area amidst the ethnic conflicts and insurgency. His father Joseph sets out on a journey in search of his football enthusiast son. As Joseph travels, his fear grows deeper: a fear of constant uncertainty- past and present – to which a personal vacuum is added when he is asked to verify the unidentified body in the morgue by the police. It is a journey that no parent would like to take, ever.
CountryIndia
Runtime1 hour 30 minutes
Production year2023
World premiere13 June 2023
ProductionNational Film Development Corporation, Oli Pictures Ltd