Poster of How to Please
1 poster
How to Please 18+
Synopsis

After escaping the Iraqi civil war, Wed requests asylum in Finland. It is denied even though his attorney is optimistic. It appears to be a mousetrap that drives Wed from pillar to post and into hopelessness.
Country Finland
Runtime 28 minutes
Production year 2023
Production Aamu Filmcompany
Also known as
How to Please, Πώς να γίνεις αρεστός
Director
Elina Talvensaari
Cast
Wed Al-Asadi
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.7
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
