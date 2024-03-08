Menu
Poster of Apollo 13: Survival
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Apollo 13: Survival

Apollo 13: Survival

Apollo 13: Survival 18+
Synopsis

Using original footage and interviews, this documentary tells the nail-biting story of Apollo 13 and the struggle to bring its astronauts safely home.
Apollo 13: Survival - trailer
Apollo 13: Survival  trailer
Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 4 September 2024
World premiere 8 March 2024
Production Fee Fie Foe Films, Insight Film
Also known as
Apollo 13: Survival, Apolo 13: Supervivencia, Apollo 13 - Überleben, Apollo 13: En historie om overlevelse, Apollo 13: Hayatta Kalma Mücadelesi, Apollo 13: Meghiúsult holdraszállás, Apollo 13: Sobrevivendo no Espaço, Apollo 13: Sống Sót, Apollo 13: Strandade i rymden, Apollo 13: Strandet i rummet, Apollo 13: una storia di sopravvivenza, Apollo 13: Walka o przetrwanie, Аполлон-13: Виживання, Аполлон-13: Выживание, アポロ13号: 極限からの生還, 阿波羅13號：生還實錄
Director
Peter Middleton
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.3
Rate 14 votes
7.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Interesting facts

The moment the "Miles From Earth" gauge begins to fall — signalling that the Aquarius has reached its furthest point from Earth and is beginning its return journey — comes at almost exactly the midpoint of the film.

Film Trailers All trailers
Apollo 13: Survival - trailer
Apollo 13: Survival Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
