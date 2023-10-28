Menu
Kinoafisha Films A House Named Shahana

A House Named Shahana

Barir Naam Shahana 18+
Synopsis

Shahana's daughter Dipa asks her tailor to stitch deep pockets on her burkha "like the ones on men's clothes". The young waiter at the tea stall worships the ground she walks on; the maid at home revels in her affection; the widow...
Country Bangladesh
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2023
World premiere 28 October 2023
Release date
19 September 2025 Bangladesh
Production Goopy Bagha Productions Limited, Komola Collective, Openvizor
Also known as
Barir Naam Shahana, A House Named Shahana
Director
Leesa Gazi
Cast
Aanon Siddiqua
Naimur Rahman Apon
Naila Azad
Jayanto Chattopadhyay
Lutfur Rahman George
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.6
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
