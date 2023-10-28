Menu
Cast & Crew
A House Named Shahana
A House Named Shahana
Barir Naam Shahana
18+
Drama
Synopsis
Shahana's daughter Dipa asks her tailor to stitch deep pockets on her burkha "like the ones on men's clothes". The young waiter at the tea stall worships the ground she walks on; the maid at home revels in her affection; the widow...
Country
Bangladesh
Runtime
2 hours 0 minute
Production year
2023
World premiere
28 October 2023
Release date
19 September 2025
Bangladesh
Production
Goopy Bagha Productions Limited, Komola Collective, Openvizor
Also known as
Barir Naam Shahana, A House Named Shahana
Director
Leesa Gazi
Cast
Aanon Siddiqua
Naimur Rahman Apon
Naila Azad
Jayanto Chattopadhyay
Lutfur Rahman George
Film rating
7.6
10
votes
6.8
IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
