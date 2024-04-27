Menu
Charlie Tango
Charlie Tango
Charlie Tango
18+
Thriller
Synopsis
Desperate for a fresh start at life after a tragedy on her watch, a suspended air traffic controller finds herself sucked into a world of financial fraud and manipulation when she throws in her lot with her secret lover.
Charlie Tango
trailer
trailer
Country
Canada
Runtime
1 hour 38 minutes
Production year
2024
Online premiere
3 September 2024
World premiere
27 April 2024
Release date
23 August 2024
Canada
Production
Les Productions 1984
Also known as
Charlie Tango
Director
Simon Boisvert
Cast
David La Haye
Marcel Jeannin
James Gallanders
Christiane Paul
Stacie Mistysyn
Cast and Crew
Film rating
4.2
Rate
11
votes
4.2
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
Film Trailers
Charlie Tango
Trailer
0
0
Stills
