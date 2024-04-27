Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Charlie Tango
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Charlie Tango

Charlie Tango

Charlie Tango 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Desperate for a fresh start at life after a tragedy on her watch, a suspended air traffic controller finds herself sucked into a world of financial fraud and manipulation when she throws in her lot with her secret lover.
Charlie Tango - trailer
Charlie Tango  trailer
Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 3 September 2024
World premiere 27 April 2024
Release date
23 August 2024 Canada
Production Les Productions 1984
Also known as
Charlie Tango
Director
Simon Boisvert
Cast
David La Haye
David La Haye
Marcel Jeannin
James Gallanders
Christiane Paul
Stacie Mistysyn
Cast and Crew

Film rating

4.2
Rate 11 votes
4.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Trailers All trailers
Charlie Tango - trailer
Charlie Tango Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more