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Poster of Settlement of Crows
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Settlement of Crows
6.1

Settlement of Crows

, 1978
Osada havranu
Czechoslovakia / Adventure / 18+
Poster of Settlement of Crows
6.1

Synopsis

First movie of the famous Czech adventure trilogy: Osada Havranů Na veliké rece Volání rodu

Cast

Jiří Bartoška
Sokol
Vilém Besser
Divous
Petr Herrman
Foreigner
Ivan Lutanský
Kam
Lenka Machoninová
Vrtilka
Bořivoj Navrátil
Bohumil Vávra
Ludvík Hradilek
Havranpírko
Marie Sýkorová
Veverice
Václav Hladík
Dráp
Milada Janderová
Petr Jákl
Foreigner
Director Jan Schmidt
Writer Milan Pavlík, Eduard Storch
Composer Zdenek Liska
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Czechoslovakia
Runtime 1 hour 4 minutes
Production year 1978
World premiere 8 September 1978
Release date
8 September 1978 Czechoslovakia
10 October 1978 USA
Production Filmové studio Barrandov
Also known as
Osada havranu, Geschichten aus der Steinzeit - Die Siedlung der Raben, Osada gawronów, Settlement of Crows, Обитель воронов, Dar Veliké řeky, Havranpírko

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb
Updated 15 April 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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