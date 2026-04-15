Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
6.1
Kinoafisha
Films
Settlement of Crows
6.1
Settlement of Crows
, 1978
Osada havranu
Czechoslovakia / Adventure / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.1
Synopsis
First movie of the famous Czech adventure trilogy: Osada Havranů Na veliké rece Volání rodu
Expand
Cast
Jiří Bartoška
Sokol
Vilém Besser
Divous
Petr Herrman
Foreigner
Ivan Lutanský
Kam
Lenka Machoninová
Vrtilka
Bořivoj Navrátil
Bohumil Vávra
Ludvík Hradilek
Havranpírko
Marie Sýkorová
Veverice
Václav Hladík
Dráp
Milada Janderová
Petr Jákl
Foreigner
Director
Jan Schmidt
Writer
Milan Pavlík
,
Eduard Storch
Composer
Zdenek Liska
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Czechoslovakia
Runtime
1 hour 4 minutes
Production year
1978
World premiere
8 September 1978
Release date
8 September 1978
Czechoslovakia
10 October 1978
USA
Production
Filmové studio Barrandov
Also known as
Osada havranu, Geschichten aus der Steinzeit - Die Siedlung der Raben, Osada gawronów, Settlement of Crows, Обитель воронов, Dar Veliké řeky, Havranpírko
More
Film rating
6.1
Rate
10
votes
6.1
IMDb
Updated 15 April 2026
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree