Narcisus and Psyche is based on a novel by Sandor Weores which was adapted by Vilmos Csaplar and director Gabor Body for a feature-length film. Borrowing the character of Psyche from mythology and placing her in Europe in the 19th century, the authors give her a "modern" life. She is an attractive young woman - and remains so throughout the film, in spite of one hardship after another. Psyche is libidinous, and her prurient interests shock her staid contemporaries.
CountryHungary
Runtime4 hours 21 minutes
Production year1980
World premiere22 December 1980
ProductionHunnia Filmgyár
Also known as
Nárcisz és Psyché, Narcissus and Psyche, Narciso e Psico, Narcyz i Psyche, Narkissos ja Psyyke, Narziss & Psyche, Narziss og Psyke, Narziss und Psyche, Psyché