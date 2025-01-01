Menu
Narcissus and Psyche

Narcissus and Psyche

Nárcisz és Psyché 18+
Synopsis

Narcisus and Psyche is based on a novel by Sandor Weores which was adapted by Vilmos Csaplar and director Gabor Body for a feature-length film. Borrowing the character of Psyche from mythology and placing her in Europe in the 19th century, the authors give her a "modern" life. She is an attractive young woman - and remains so throughout the film, in spite of one hardship after another. Psyche is libidinous, and her prurient interests shock her staid contemporaries.
Country Hungary
Runtime 4 hours 21 minutes
Production year 1980
World premiere 22 December 1980
Production Hunnia Filmgyár
Also known as
Nárcisz és Psyché, Narcissus and Psyche, Narciso e Psico, Narcyz i Psyche, Narkissos ja Psyyke, Narziss & Psyche, Narziss og Psyke, Narziss und Psyche, Psyché
Director
Gabor Body
Cast
Patricia Adriani
Udo Kier
Udo Kier
Derd Cherhalmi
Dénes Ujlaky
Ingrid Caven
Ingrid Caven
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.3
10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Film Reviews
