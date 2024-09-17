Menu
Poster of Go Against the Flow
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Go Against the Flow

Go Against the Flow

Idz pod prad 18+
Synopsis

Second half of the 1970s. Several teenagers from Ustrzyki Dolne, led by a charismatic and undisciplined student of the Ustrzyki vocational school, Siczka, decided to become punks and play punk rock. They were inspired by the Sex P...
Go Against the Flow - trailer
Go Against the Flow  trailer
Country Poland
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 11 January 2025
World premiere 17 September 2024
Release date
27 September 2024 Poland
Worldwide Gross $117,690
Production Superconic Production, Filmoteka Narodowa - Instytut Audiowizualny, Agencja Kreacji Filmu i Serialu TVP
Also known as
Idz pod prad, Go Against the Flow, Idź pod prąd
Director
Wieslaw Paluch
Cast
Piotr Głowacki
Piotr Głowacki
Szymon Kukla
Grzegorz Wojdon
Maciej Kosiacki
Pawel Wolak
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.3
Rate 15 votes
5.3 IMDb
Go Against the Flow - trailer
Go Against the Flow Trailer
Stills
