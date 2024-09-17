Menu
Go Against the Flow
Idz pod prad
18+
Biography
Drama
Music
Synopsis
Second half of the 1970s. Several teenagers from Ustrzyki Dolne, led by a charismatic and undisciplined student of the Ustrzyki vocational school, Siczka, decided to become punks and play punk rock. They were inspired by the Sex P...
Expand
Go Against the Flow
trailer
trailer
Country
Poland
Runtime
1 hour 37 minutes
Production year
2024
Online premiere
11 January 2025
World premiere
17 September 2024
Release date
27 September 2024
Poland
Worldwide Gross
$117,690
Production
Superconic Production, Filmoteka Narodowa - Instytut Audiowizualny, Agencja Kreacji Filmu i Serialu TVP
Also known as
Idz pod prad, Go Against the Flow, Idź pod prąd
Director
Wieslaw Paluch
Cast
Piotr Głowacki
Szymon Kukla
Grzegorz Wojdon
Maciej Kosiacki
Pawel Wolak
Cast and Crew
Film rating
5.3
Rate
15
votes
5.3
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Film Trailers
Go Against the Flow
Trailer
0
0
Stills
