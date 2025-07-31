Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Beneath the Storm
5.0
Kinoafisha Films Beneath the Storm
5.0

Beneath the Storm

, 2025
Thrash
USA / Thriller / 18+
Going 0
Not going 0
Poster of Beneath the Storm
5.0
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

Premise under wraps. Will center around a shark attack.

Cast

Djimon Hounsou
Djimon Hounsou
Dr. Dale Edwards
Phoebe Dynevor
Phoebe Dynevor
Lisa
Whitney Peak
Whitney Peak
Dakota
Costa D'Angelo
Alyla Browne
Alyla Browne
Dee Olsen
Stacy Clausen
Ron Olsen
Gemma Dart
Janet
Amy Mathews
Rachel Olson
Elijah Ungvary
Scott
Sami Afuni
Doug
Matthew Nable
Matthew Nable
Dante Ubaldi
Will
Director Tommy Wirkola
Writer Tommy Wirkola
Composer Daniel Futcher, Dominic Lewis
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production year 2025
Online premiere 10 April 2026
World premiere 31 July 2025
Release date
31 July 2025 Brazil
6 August 2025 France
31 July 2025 Germany
1 August 2025 Spain
20 August 2026 Thailand
1 August 2025 Turkey
1 August 2025 USA
Production Hyperobject Industries, Sony Pictures Releasing, Soundfirm
Also known as
Thrash, Embestida, Ani Saldırı, Ataque Brutal, Beneath the Storm, Cá Mập Săn Người, Haragos természet, Morderczy żywioł, Natură prădătoare, Nature Prédatrice, Shiver, Žraločí smršť, Лютий напад, Хищный рывок, 狂鯊風暴, 狂鲨风暴, ฉลามคลั่ง ทะเลเดือด, The Rising

Film rating

5.0
Rate 13 votes
5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Updated 23 April 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more