Cast
Cast and Crew
Composer
Daniel Futcher, Dominic Lewis
Film details
Country
USA
Production year
2025
Online premiere
10 April 2026
World premiere
31 July 2025
Release date
|31 July 2025
|Brazil
|
|
|6 August 2025
|France
|
|
|31 July 2025
|Germany
|
|
|1 August 2025
|Spain
|
|
|20 August 2026
|Thailand
|
|
|1 August 2025
|Turkey
|
|
|1 August 2025
|USA
|
|
Production
Hyperobject Industries, Sony Pictures Releasing, Soundfirm
Also known as
Thrash, Embestida, Ani Saldırı, Ataque Brutal, Beneath the Storm, Cá Mập Săn Người, Haragos természet, Morderczy żywioł, Natură prădătoare, Nature Prédatrice, Shiver, Žraločí smršť, Лютий напад, Хищный рывок, 狂鯊風暴, 狂鲨风暴, ฉลามคลั่ง ทะเลเดือด, The Rising