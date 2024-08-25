Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Zhizn po vyzovu. Muzhskoy vzglyad
7.1
Zhizn po vyzovu. Muzhskoy vzglyad - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Zhizn po vyzovu. Muzhskoy vzglyad
7.1

Zhizn po vyzovu. Muzhskoy vzglyad

, 2024
Zhizn po vyzovu. Muzhskoy vzglyad
Russia / Documentary / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Zhizn po vyzovu. Muzhskoy vzglyad
7.1
Zhizn po vyzovu. Muzhskoy vzglyad - Trailer
Zhizn po vyzovu. Muzhskoy vzglyad  Trailer
Director Rodion Chepel
Writer Rodion Chepel
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 45 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 25 August 2024
World premiere 25 August 2024
Production MTS Media
Also known as
Zhizn po vyzovu. Muzhskoy vzglyad, Жизнь по вызову. Мужской взгляд

Film rating

7.1
Rate 14 votes
6.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 

Film Trailers

All trailers
Zhizn po vyzovu. Muzhskoy vzglyad - Trailer
Zhizn po vyzovu. Muzhskoy vzglyad Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Ded Fomich
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Malysh-karatist
Malysh-karatist
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more