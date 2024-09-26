Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Менің папам тигр
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Менің папам тигр

Менің папам тигр

Менің папам тигр 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Менің папам тигр - trailer
Менің папам тигр  trailer
Country Kazakhstan
Runtime 1 hour 23 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 26 September 2024
Release date
26 September 2024 Kazakhstan
Director
Yernar Nurgaliyev
Yernar Nurgaliyev
Cast
Zhanbolat Najzabekov
Sezіm Zhanbolatқyzy
Zarina Karmen
Alihan Idrisheva
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Rate 2 votes
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Trailers All trailers
Менің папам тигр - trailer
Менің папам тигр Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more