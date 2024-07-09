The classic legend is adapted, and the descendants of the Cowherd and the Weaving Maiden continue to write a new adventure! The twenty-eight star constellations contain the power of the stars, which can destroy the sky and the earth. However, the Weaving Maiden, who is in charge of the Starry Nights, is greedy for the mortal world, causing the Starry Nights to flee and causing trouble. Years later, the Weaving Maiden's son, Jin Feng, went down to the world for his mother, and teamed up with a young girl, Xiaofan, to subdue the Starry Nights. People and gods together, all the way to the thrills and dangers, the mystery of Xiaofan's life, the truth of the Weaving Maiden's crime also gradually surfaced .....