Russian
Poster of Into the Mortal World
7.3 IMDb
Going 22
Into the Mortal World

Luo Fan Chen
Going 22
Synopsis

The classic legend is adapted, and the descendants of the Cowherd and the Weaving Maiden continue to write a new adventure! The twenty-eight star constellations contain the power of the stars, which can destroy the sky and the earth. However, the Weaving Maiden, who is in charge of the Starry Nights, is greedy for the mortal world, causing the Starry Nights to flee and causing trouble. Years later, the Weaving Maiden's son, Jin Feng, went down to the world for his mother, and teamed up with a young girl, Xiaofan, to subdue the Starry Nights. People and gods together, all the way to the thrills and dangers, the mystery of Xiaofan's life, the truth of the Weaving Maiden's crime also gradually surfaced .....
Into the Mortal World - trailer in russian
Country China
Runtime 1 hour 58 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 9 July 2024
Release date
17 July 2025 Russia Ten Letters
12 July 2024 China
17 October 2024 Qatar
30 August 2024 South Africa
29 August 2024 Thailand G
29 August 2024 UAE TBC
Worldwide Gross $246,065
Production Winsing Animation, Iron Fan Studio, Bilibili
Also known as
Luo Fan Chen, Into the Mortal World, Fall Into the Mortal World, Лея и волшебная карта, 落凡尘
Director
Ding Zhong
Cast
Xin Li
Xiaoyu Liu
Tom Fu
Shuai Guan
Liu Cong
Cartoon in Collections
Cartoons for Girls
Animated Films About Magic and Wizardry

Cartoon rating

7.3
15 votes
7 IMDb
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Cartoon reviews
Слава Крулатов 15 July 2025, 10:15
Мультфильм вышел классный. Смотрели в кино и получили массу впечатлений. Очень красиво показали мир Небожителей, из которого пришел Рад, а также… Read more…
Руслан Пермяков 17 July 2025, 09:19
Были с детьми в кино на этом мультфильме и отлично провели время. Вообще не жалею, что сходили именно на «Лею и волшебную карту». Мультик порадовал… Read more…
Into the Mortal World - trailer in russian
