Films
MET Opera: Le Nozze di Figaro
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Opera
Country
USA
Runtime
3 hours 55 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
26 April 2025
Release date
26 April 2025
Finland
Luok_vap
26 April 2025
Iceland
Allowed
26 April 2025
Latvia
U
26 April 2025
Lithuania
N13
26 April 2025
Romania
N/A
26 April 2025
Serbia
o.A.
Worldwide Gross
$160,244
Also known as
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Le Nozze di Figaro
Director
Joana Mallwitz
Cast
Olga Kulchynska
Rosa Feola
Marianne Crebassa
Federica Lombardi
Jacquelyn Stucker
Cast and Crew
Film rating
8.4
Rate
14
votes
8.3
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
