Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Vtroyom
Poster of Vtroyom
Poster of Vtroyom
Рейтинги
5.5 IMDb Rating: 4.9
Rate
3 posters
Kinoafisha Films Vtroyom

Vtroyom

Vtroyom 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Dasha, at first glance, does not have a life, but a fairy tale. She holds a high position in the Ministry of Culture, and the young man who bought an apartment for their future family is in love with her. But in reality, not everything is going smoothly at work, the new apartment overlooks a vacant lot, and the lover is more interested in his mother's opinion. Dasha decides to escape - on a business trip around the Perm region. The young bar owner Sergey becomes her unexpected companion. Now people who are strangers to each other will have to travel through Perm cities and villages, meeting people who are alien to the ambitions and bustle of the metropolis.
Vtroyom - trailer
Vtroyom  trailer
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 21 August 2024
Release date
21 November 2024 Russia Must see magic film
Worldwide Gross $8,722
Production All Media, Sverdlovskaya Kinostudiya
Also known as
Vtroyom, The Three of Us, Three Together, Втроём
Director
Alexandra Sarana
Cast
Irina Starshenbaum
Irina Starshenbaum
Aleksandra Revenko
Aleksandra Revenko
Vasilina Makovtseva
Vasilina Makovtseva
Khelga Filippova
Khelga Filippova
Anna Galinova
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.5
Rate 14 votes
4.9 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Trailers All trailers
Vtroyom - trailer
Vtroyom Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more