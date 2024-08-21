Dasha, at first glance, does not have a life, but a fairy tale. She holds a high position in the Ministry of Culture, and the young man who bought an apartment for their future family is in love with her. But in reality, not everything is going smoothly at work, the new apartment overlooks a vacant lot, and the lover is more interested in his mother's opinion. Dasha decides to escape - on a business trip around the Perm region. The young bar owner Sergey becomes her unexpected companion. Now people who are strangers to each other will have to travel through Perm cities and villages, meeting people who are alien to the ambitions and bustle of the metropolis.