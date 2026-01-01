Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Sentimental Value
Sentimental Value Awards
Awards and nominations of Sentimental Value 2025
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Awards
Trailers
Quotes
Filming locations
Facts
Academy Awards, USA 2026
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
Best International Feature Film
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2025
Grand Prize of the Festival
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2026
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Winner
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Foreign Film
Nominee
Best Director
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 2025
Best Film
Nominee
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree