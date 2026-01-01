Menu
Sentimental Value Awards

Awards and nominations of Sentimental Value 2025

Academy Awards, USA 2026 Academy Awards, USA 2026
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
 Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
 Best International Feature Film
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2025 Cannes Film Festival 2025
Grand Prize of the Festival
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2026 Golden Globes, USA 2026
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Winner
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
 Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
 Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Foreign Film
Nominee
 Best Director
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 2025 Toronto International Film Festival 2025
Best Film
Nominee
