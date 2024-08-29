Menu
Poster of Hounds of War
Рейтинги
4.9 IMDb Rating: 4.6
Rate
2 posters
Hounds of War 18+
Synopsis

After a mission goes wrong, only one of a group of mercenaries is left alive to avenge his fallen brothers.
Hounds of War - trailer
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 13 September 2024
World premiere 29 August 2024
Release date
20 September 2024 Brazil 16
4 October 2024 France 16
21 November 2024 Israel
29 August 2024 Qatar
3 October 2024 Singapore NC16
30 August 2024 South Africa 16
29 August 2024 UAE 18TC
6 September 2024 USA
Budget $13,000,000
Worldwide Gross $126,540
Production MFC Global Films, Howl, Malta Film Service
Also known as
Hounds of War, Perros de guerra, Cães de Guerra, Harcban a rendszerrel, Kalbei Milkhama, Mise pomsty, Псы войны
Director
Isaac Florentine
Isaac Florentine
Cast
Rhona Mitra
Rhona Mitra
Robert Patrick
Robert Patrick
Frank Grillo
Frank Grillo
Steven Elder
Joey Ansah
Joey Ansah
Cast and Crew

Film rating

4.9
Rate 11 votes
4.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Trailers All trailers
