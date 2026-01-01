Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Ivan, omul cu radacini în ape
7.4
Kinoafisha Films Ivan, omul cu radacini în ape
7.4

Ivan, omul cu radacini în ape

, 2024
Ivan, omul cu radacini în ape
Romania / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Ivan, omul cu radacini în ape
7.4
Director Ana Preda
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Romania
Runtime 1 hour 22 minutes
Production year 2024
Budget 30,000 RON
Production TVR
Also known as
Ivan, omul cu radacini în ape

Film rating

7.4
Rate 11 votes
7.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Ded Fomich
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Papa, kupi pyosika
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Kassa nevest
Kassa nevest
2026, Russia, Romantic, Comedy
Black Box
Black Box
2026, USA, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more