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Ivan, omul cu radacini în ape
7.4
Ivan, omul cu radacini în ape
, 2024
Ivan, omul cu radacini în ape
Romania / Documentary / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
7.4
Director
Ana Preda
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Romania
Runtime
1 hour 22 minutes
Production year
2024
Budget
30,000 RON
Production
TVR
Also known as
Ivan, omul cu radacini în ape
More
Film rating
7.4
Rate
11
votes
7.4
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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