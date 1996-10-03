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6.3
Kinoafisha
Films
Whisper
6.3
Whisper
, 1996
Septej
Czechia / Romantic / 18+
About
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6.3
Synopsis
Anna, a 16 year-old girl from the sticks, trades her military education for life in the big city Running away to Prague opens a whole new world where she drinks her first cappuccino and meets the kind of people she has only seen in movies.
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Cast
Martin Myšička
Petra Špalková
Zdenek Suchý
Bořivoj Navrátil
Václav Mareš
Petra Lustigová
Director
David Ondricek
Writer
Tomáš Mašín
,
David Ondricek
,
Jan Novák
Composer
Colorfactory
,
Jan P. Muchow
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Czechia
Runtime
1 hour 22 minutes
Production year
1996
World premiere
3 October 1996
Release date
3 October 1996
Czechia
12+
Production
Negativ
Also known as
Septej, Whisper, Šeptaj, Suttogás, Szeptem, Шепни мне
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Film rating
6.3
Rate
10
votes
6.3
IMDb
Showtimes
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