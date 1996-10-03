Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Whisper
6.3
Kinoafisha Films Whisper
6.3

Whisper

, 1996
Septej
Czechia / Romantic / 18+
Poster of Whisper
6.3

Synopsis

Anna, a 16 year-old girl from the sticks, trades her military education for life in the big city Running away to Prague opens a whole new world where she drinks her first cappuccino and meets the kind of people she has only seen in movies.

Cast

Martin Myšička
Petra Špalková
Zdenek Suchý
Bořivoj Navrátil
Václav Mareš
Petra Lustigová
Director David Ondricek
Writer Tomáš Mašín, David Ondricek, Jan Novák
Composer Colorfactory, Jan P. Muchow
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Czechia
Runtime 1 hour 22 minutes
Production year 1996
World premiere 3 October 1996
Release date
3 October 1996 Czechia 12+
Production Negativ
Also known as
Septej, Whisper, Šeptaj, Suttogás, Szeptem, Шепни мне

Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Adventure
The Drama
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Angels of War
Angels of War
2026, Russia, Drama, History, War
Your Heart Will Be Broken
Your Heart Will Be Broken
2026, Russia, Romantic
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure, Comedy, Children's
Kommersant
Kommersant
2026, Russia, Drama, Adaptation
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Children's
Petrushka
Petrushka
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Super Mario Galaxy
Super Mario Galaxy
2026, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
Normal
Normal
2026, Canada / USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Roditelskiy dom
Roditelskiy dom
2025, Belarus / Russia, Comedy, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more