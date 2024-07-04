Menu
Poster of Stamp
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Stamp

Stamp

Stamp 18+
Synopsis

A middle-aged woman decides to overthrow the powerful oligarch who controls her country. Armed with only her wit and a stolen government stamp, she must outsmart the oligarch’s henchmen, evade the secret police, and trick her countrymen into sparking a revolution. Facing off against armed riot police, water cannons, and deep fakes, she must stop the oligarch from stealing the people’s money and making her country the poorest in Europe. Along the way she’ll need to face her past and uncover the secret weakness of the system that keeps oligarchs in power.

Country USA / Moldova
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 4 July 2024
Release date
4 July 2024 Moldova AP 12
Also known as
Stampila
Director
David Larson
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.4
Rate 12 votes
8 IMDb
