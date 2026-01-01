Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Popas Imperial

Popas Imperial

, 2023
Popas Imperial
Romania / Biography, Documentary, Short / 18+

Cast

Paul Octavian Diaconescu
Ciprian Porumbescu
Pavel Pirlea
Ciprian Porumbescu la Brasov
Director Cristian Radu Nema, Mimis Ravanis
Writer Mimis Ravanis, Bianca Beatrice Michi Nema
Composer Ciprian Porumbescu
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Romania
Runtime 25 minutes
Production year 2023
Budget €10,000
Production Crn Lux Et Ars, Rock House Events
Also known as
Popas Imperial

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Ded Fomich
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Papa, kupi pyosika
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Bear Country
Bear Country
2026, USA / Australia, Action, Thriller, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more